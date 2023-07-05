Witness in Senzo Meyiwa murder writes to Ramaphosa asking for speedy trial

In a two-page letter circulating on social media, Zandile Khumalo requests Ramaphosa’s intervention in prioritising the case.

JOHANNESBURG - One of the main witnesses in the Senzo Meyiwa trial has penned a letter to President Cyril Ramaphosa pleading for the case to be fast-tracked.

In a two-page letter circulating on social media, Zandile Khumalo requests Ramaphosa’s intervention in prioritising the case.

Zandile is the sister of Kelly Khumalo, the woman who was in a relationship with Meyiwa at the time of his murder in 2014.

Zandile Khumalo’s letter to Ramaphosa follows the news that the trial would need to start afresh after the appointment of a new judge.

Ramaphosa appointed a new judge to oversee the trial following the ill health of former presiding judge, Tshifhiwa Maumela.

In her letter, Khumalo says she is neither for nor against the recusal of Maumela in the case but rather comforted that Ramaphosa has shown interest in the matter by acting on the Judicial Service Commission’s April recommendations to suspend Maumela.

Khumalo details the trauma of having to testify in front of the entire country, knowing that she will likely have to do it again.

But she concedes she is up to the task should it mean finalising the case.

She was one of six people who was in the house at the time that Meyiwa was shot.



October will mark nine years since Meyiwa was shot and killed in an alleged botched robbery at the home of his then-girlfriend, Kelly Khumalo, in Vosloorus.