WC Community Safety MEC calls for swift arrests in Hanover Park mass shooting

CAPE TOWN - Police are still hunting a gunman who attacked a group of women in Hanover Park.

Two women were killed and three were wounded in Tuesday night's shooting at a house in Lansport Road.

The motive is not yet known.

Police say the five women, between the ages of 32 and 75, were sitting inside a house when a grey VW Polo stopped outside.

A man got out of the car, walked into the house, and fired several shots at the women.

A 75-year-old died on the scene, while a 60-year-old, shot in the chest, later succumbed to her injuries.

Western Cape Community Safety MEC Reagen Allen: "This is appalling and quite frankly, barbaric. These heartless killers should immediately be arrested so that they can be convicted."

The three other women have been hospitalised.