Go

WC Community Safety MEC calls for swift arrests in Hanover Park mass shooting

Two women were killed and three were wounded in Tuesday night's shooting at a house in Lansport Road.

FILE: Police tape at a crime scene. Picture: Thomas Holder/Eyewitness News.
FILE: Police tape at a crime scene. Picture: Thomas Holder/Eyewitness News.
05 July 2023 15:19

CAPE TOWN - Police are still hunting a gunman who attacked a group of women in Hanover Park.

Two women were killed and three were wounded in Tuesday night's shooting at a house in Lansport Road.

The motive is not yet known.

Police say the five women, between the ages of 32 and 75, were sitting inside a house when a grey VW Polo stopped outside.

A man got out of the car, walked into the house, and fired several shots at the women.

A 75-year-old died on the scene, while a 60-year-old, shot in the chest, later succumbed to her injuries.

Western Cape Community Safety MEC Reagen Allen: "This is appalling and quite frankly, barbaric. These heartless killers should immediately be arrested so that they can be convicted."

The three other women have been hospitalised.

Timeline

More in Local

COPYRIGHT 2023 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA