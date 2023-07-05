Tshwane EMS extinguishes UP blaze following generator explosion

EMS said that a standby generator exploded and caught fire at the Economic and Management Sciences campus on Tuesday morning.

JOHANNESBURG - City of Tshwane's emergency services personnel responded to an explosion at one of the campus buildings at the University of Pretoria.

They said that on Tuesday morning, a standby generator exploded and caught fire at the Economic and Management Sciences campus.

No injuries were reported.

Tshwane emergency services teams were deployed to the scene where the fire was extinguished.

Tshwane emergency service's Charles Mabaso explained: “A fire truck, as well as a ladder company, were immediately dispatched to the incident. Upon arrival, firefighters found one of the generators on fire and immediately started with firefighting.”