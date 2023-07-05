Sentencing of Phoenix brothers in Mondli Majola attack case postponed to August

On Wednesday, sentencing proceedings had to be postponed due to an incomplete probation report.

DURBAN - Sentencing in the case of two Phoenix brothers linked to the attack of a 19-year-old during the July 2021 unrest has been postponed.

Ned and Dylan Govender were initially charged with the murder of Mondli Majola.

He was one of 36 people who died during the July 2021 unrest in Phoenix alone.

But in May this year, the court found that there was insufficient evidence on the murder charge, but the brothers were found guilty of assaulting Majola.

Both probation and Department of Correctional Services officials were not present.

The brothers were arrested in 2021 along with their friend, Jeetendra Jaikissoon, who later died in prison.

The matter has been postponed to 4 August 2023.