SA defence union provides more details on N1 VIP Protection Unit assault

The defence unit confirmed that the incident where three civilians were assaulted by members of a VIP Protection Unit on the N1 highway in Fourways happened on Sunday.

JOHANNESBURG - The South African National Defence Union (Sandu) has provided more details regarding the assault on the N1 highway, in Fourways, where three civilians were assaulted by members of a police VIP unit.

Sandu confirmed the incident occurred on Sunday, adding that one of the victims assaulted was a member of their union.

The Independent Police Investigative Directorate confirmed that charges of assault, malicious damage to property, and the pointing of a firearm were opened against the officers at the Sandton Police Station on Tuesday night.

“An SUV appeared next to his car on the N1, with a male pointing a rifle at his car. Subsequently, more SUVs joined in, and the victim’s car was boxed off on the side of the N1, where the assailants of the SUVs got out, smashed the back window, and assaulted the driver and the passengers,” said Sandu national secretary Pikkie Greef

Greef said while Ipid needed to be given space to investigate, so should the victims.

“The victims, as well, should be given space and time to decide on whether they want to pursue charges against the police, and whether they want to institute civil lawsuits against the Minister of the Police and Commissioner of Police.”