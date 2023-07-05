Rand Water warns of supply disruptions ahead of maintenance project

Rand Water is expected to perform system upgrades at the Eikenhof Pump Station for 44 hours between Tuesday and Thursday.

JOHANNESBURG - Bulkwater supplier Rand Water has called on residents in parts of Gauteng to store water in their homes ahead of its massive planned maintenance project.

The project, initially set down for the end of last month, has been postponed to next week.

Rand Water is expected to perform system upgrades at the Eikenhof Pump Station for 44 hours between Tuesday and Thursday.

This will see some disruptions to the water supply in Randburg, Roodepoort, Joburg Central and Soweto.

Rand Water COO Mahlomola Mehlo said other areas may also be impacted.

"It’s also going to affect, potentially, Rustenburg Municipality, potentially we will see intermittent water supply and lower pressure in Randwest, Mogale City. I am saying potentially because with the 21-day notice that our customers receive we are saying they must ready themselves for the maintenance work."