Ramaphosa welcomes the setting aside of Zuma's private prosecution against him

On Wednesday, the Johannesburg High Court set aside the private prosecution of President Cyril Ramaphosa, finding that it was brought with an ulterior motive and was an abuse of process.

JOHANNESBURG - President Cyril Ramaphosa has welcomed the setting aside of the private prosecution that his predecessor, Jacob Zuma, instituted against him last year.

On the eve of the African National Congress (ANC)'s national elective conference in December, Zuma instituted a private prosecution against Ramaphosa.

He accused Ramaphosa of being an accessory after the fact to crimes he had accused State Advocate Billy Downer and journalist Karyn Maughan of in separate private prosecution proceedings.

Last month, the Pietermaritzburg High Court set aside the private prosecution of Downer and Maughan, though.

And on Wednesday, the Johannesburg High Court set aside the private prosecution of Ramaphosa, finding that it was brought with an ulterior motive and was an abuse of process.

Ramaphosa’s spokesperson, Vincent Magwenya: "President Cyril Ramaphosa has noted and welcomed the judgement by the Johannesburg High Court setting aside the private prosecution instituted by former President Jacob Zuma. The president has always maintained that Mr Zuma's private prosecution constituted an abuse of court processes and that it was unlawful and unconstitutional."