Provincial Powers Bill not designed to separate WC from the rest of SA - DA

The DA says it wants national government to give capable provinces and municipalities decision-making powers over policing, public transport and trade, among other things.

CAPE TOWN - The Democratic Alliance (DA) in the Western Cape says its Provincial Powers Bill is not designed to separate the province from the rest of the country.

The bill, which was introduced in May, is currently before the Speaker of the Western Cape Legislature.

The Speaker will now have to form an ad-hoc committee to oversee a public participation process.

The DA says it wants national government to give capable provinces and municipalities decision-making powers over policing, public transport and trade, among other things.

Provincial Agriculture MEC Ivan Meyer says the bill is aimed at protecting people from ANC failed governance.

"This is not a Bill to separate the Western Cape from the rest of South Africa. We want the rest of South Africa to succeed, we want to be part of South Africa but we do not want to be part of an ANC failed state."