N1 assault: Police, private security officials not above the law - experts

This comes after a video went viral of four VIP police unit members assaulting civilians on the N1 highway at the weekend.

JOHANNESBURG - Some traffic and security experts have urged motorists to first acquire the licence number of any officials they interact with on the roads in case they need to report any misconduct.

Police management say that the behavior of the four was completely unjustifiable and they have so far been served letters of suspension.

The Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid) has also opened a case of assault against them.

Executive protection officer, Garth Balgardee, says private security officials are supposed to be highly trained individuals.

"You also have to be registered with the private security industry regulatory industry known as Cera and they give you a licence number and obviously we are not above the law so we have to obey and abide with the laws as well."

Johannesburg Metro Police Department's Xolani Fihla says that officers of the law are not above it.

"As a motorist, you do have the right to request to see the official’s appointment certificate or appointment card and the officer of the law may not threaten, intimidate or assault road users and they are required to act in a professional manner."