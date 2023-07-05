Mashatile can't be blamed for the actions of his protectors - ANC's Mbalula

In a video that has been widely circulated on social media, Deputy President Paul Mashatile's protectors can be seen assaulting three men lying on the ground along the N1 highway next to Fourways in Johannesburg.

JOHANNESBURG - The African National Congress (ANC) has lashed out at those who are blaming Deputy President Paul Mashatile for the actions of blue light members who assaulted a motorist and some passengers.

The party said that Mashatile was not responsible for deploying his own VIP Protection Unit, adding that was the responsibility of the South African Police Service (SAPS).

The ANC has condemned the officers' actions and called for harsh punishment to be meted out.

But party secretary-general, Fikile Mbalula, said that Mashatile could not be blamed for the incident.

Mbalula said that innocent civilians should not be subjected to brutality.

He said that the actions of Mashatile's security detail should be condemned and has called for steps to be taken against the VIP protection officers.

"The ANC condemns in very strongest terms these acts of violence. We want to call on Ipid under the leadership of Ndosi, to ensure that this matter is investigated."

But the ANC secretary-general said that the deputy president could not be blamed for the actions of his protectors.

"It is easy point-scoring to apportion blame on the deputy president, who doesn't carry out his own protection. But people are employed to protect him."

Mbalula said that an assessment must be made on whether Mashatile's life was in danger when the incident occurred.