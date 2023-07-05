Less dependence on Eskom will help Tshwane to recovery financially: Brink

Executive mayor Cilliers Brink said the metro, which owes Eskom almost R2 billion, within three years wants to secure at least 1,000 megawatts of electricity independently.

TSHWANE - As part of addressing the financial recovery of the City of Tshwane, the metro said it was looking at alternative ways to procure electricity.

Mayor Cilliers Brink said the city wanted to secure at least 1,000 megawatts of electricity in the next three years.

On Tuesday, Brink gave a grim picture of the city's finances, noting that they owe Eskom almost R2 billion.

READ MORE:

The mayor said the city's dependence on the Eskom power grid added to its financial burdens.

Brink said unless the city made changes to revenue management, nothing in its finances was going to change.

He said while Eskom took legal action against the city for non-payment, the power utility contributed to the financial mess the city found itself in.

"By the fact that we purchase electricity for sale at peak demand, but if load shedding happens, we can't sell at peak demand. Load shedding not only affects our infrastructure, but out financing model."

To mitigate this, Brink said the city was looking to procure power independently.

"The second very important aspect to Tshwane's financial recovery is that we become less dependent on Eskom.”

Brink said the metro was also engaging Rand Water on the R880 million the city owes to the water entity.