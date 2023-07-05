KZN Public Works MEC willing to meet 'construction mafia' groups and 'negotiate'

Better known as 'amadelangokubona' the groups are known for forcefully halting construction work for government projects until their demands for a share in them are met.

DURBAN - MEC for Public Works and Human Settlements in KwaZulu-Natal (KZN), Sipho Nkosi said he is willing to meet with the 'construction mafia' groups, better known as amadelangokubona.

The groups are known for demanding a share in government projects in parts of the province and forcefully stopping all construction work.

The Menzi High School in Umlazi is one of a few projects that have been affected.

The Durban High Court building was also affected at one stage.

However, Nkosi said he wanted to hear from those groups holding the project hostage.

"We need to get who these people are, who are their leadership and all that stuff because I will have to negotiate with the leadership."

He said construction must continue while discussions take place.

"In my negotiations is a plea that please, when you negotiate, don't stop service delivery."