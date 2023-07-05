July unrest: EFF KZN unhappy with sentencing delay in Mondli Majola attack case

The accused in the matter were meant to be sentenced on Wednesday but proceedings were postponed to next month.

DURBAN - The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) in KwaZulu-Natal said it was unhappy with the delays in the case involving the two Phoenix brothers linked with the assault on a 19-year-old who died during the July 2021 unrest.

At the time, KwaZulu-Natal saw widespread looting which caused damage to public infrastructure.

This was followed by the deadly alleged racial violence in the Phoenix area.

Suspected groups of vigilantes attacked residents from neighbouring communities, accusing them of being looters.

Mondli Majola is one of the many victims who died in violent clashes.

The EFF in the province said this was a delaying tactic.

Shortly after the matter was postponed to 4 August 2023, EFF KZN leaders spoke to Eyewitness News on the sidelines of the court case.

The party claims that justice is being deliberately delayed, saying that the Phoenix victims, Majola being one of them, deserve justice.

Party provincial secretary Nkululeko Ngubane said the party was also unhappy with the judgment released in May when the murder charges against the two brothers were dropped.

"How do you take someone accused of murder and then you only find them guilty for grievous bodily harm but not find a case of murder there? So there is something very suspicious."

The party said it was expecting a harsh sentence for the pair.

It says if the court is lenient on the accused, it will take the matter up with its lawyers.