Help needed in identifying woman who nearly drowned at CT's Rocklands beach

The woman was thought to have washed off the rocks while walking on Tuesday and was later found in critical condition and transported to the hospital.

CAPE TOWN - Sea rescue volunteers said they need help to identify a woman who nearly drowned in Rocklands Beach in Sea Point.

It's believed the woman was washed off the rocks while walking on Tuesday.

National Sea Rescue Institute (NSRI) spokesperson Craig Lambinon said lifeguards responded to the drowning incident but lost her in misty conditions.

Lambinon said she was later found in critical condition and transported to hospital.

"CPR was continued by paramedics at the Water Club. The unidentified female was transported to hospital by EMS ambulance in a critical condition."

Meanwhile, the search for a nine-year-old boy who was washed off the rocks at Sandy Bay Beach on Sunday continues.

Bathers in the Cape have been warned to be wary of the full moon spring tide.

Lambinon said the full moon spring tide would last for the next few days.

"NSRI are appealing to the public to take heed of the full moon spring tide that causes higher than normal high tides and lower than normal low tides.

“During winter months, storm sea conditions can increase shoreline risks during the full moon and the new moon spring tides."