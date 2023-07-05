Gautrain workers welcome 8% above-inflation wage increase

The increase is a result of three months of negations between Numsa and Gautrain management and became valid from 1 July. It includes an increased housing and transport allowance.

JOHANNESBURG - All Gautrain workers have welcomed an 8% above-inflation wage increase from July.

The National Union of Metalworkers of South Africa (Numsa) and Gautrain management reached an agreement after three months of negotiations.

Numsa also requested that Gautrain employees receive an increased housing allowance, transport allowance, and a key performance indicator (KPI) bonus, which was initially refused.

Talks between the two parties deadlocked in June, resulting in members going on strike on Friday.

The wage agreement for Gautrain workers became valid from 1 July.

It also includes a 10% increase in the housing allowance and a 5% increase in the transport allowance.

The staff members’ KPI bonus has also increased by R500 and night shift workers have been granted an extra R35 per hour.

Numsa said staff would also no longer be charged for using the Gautrain, which had angered workers.

It said securing these increases across the board would provide some relief to workers who are affected by the rising cost of living.