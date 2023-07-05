Diepsloot community leaders arrested during protests say they did nothing wrong

Diepsloot residents have taken to the streets in recent weeks to protest over crime and service delivery issues.

JOHANNESBURG - The community leaders who were arrested during protests in Diepsloot last week are adamant they have done nothing wrong.

Diepsloot residents have taken to the streets in recent weeks to protest over crime and service delivery issues.

And three community leaders were arrested last Thursday on charges of public violence.

They were on Wednesday released on bail of R500 each in the Randburg Magistrates Court.

ALSO READ:

• Diepsloot residents vow to continue protesting until Ramaphosa visits the area

• Eskom withdraws services from Diepsloot amid violent protests

• Police, govt officials meeting with Diepsloot leaders as protests continue

They’ve now been ordered not to take part in any form of public violence pending the finalisation of the case.

But addressing their supporters outside court afterward, Loyiso Toyiya, one of the leaders, said they never had.

"Our call was clear. We want the president to come with us together with those ministers … We never intimidated anyone. We never destroyed any infrastructure. Our call was a call to fight crime."