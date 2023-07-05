Details emerge of DP Mashatile's VIP Protection Unit's attack on civilians

Katlego Jiyane | The South African National Defence Union (Sandu) has provided more details regarding the assault on the N1 highway, in Fourways, where three civilians were assaulted by members of a police VIP Protection Unit. The Independent Police Investigative Directorate confirmed that charges of assault, malicious damage to property, and the pointing of a firearm were opened against the officers at the Sandton Police Station on Tuesday night.