Death toll from SA's cholera outbreak rises to 47

However, there seems to be a decline in the number of positive cases in the past 10 days.

CAPE TOWN - The number of people who have died from cholera-related illnesses in the country has risen to 47.

However, there seems to be a decline in the number of positive cases in the past 10 days.

The Health Department said that only one positive case was recorded out of 28 suspected cases during that period.

As of 04 July 2023 South Africa has recorded a total cumulative number of 1073 suspected cases of cholera in five provinces, of which 198 of them were laboratory-confirmed between 1st of February and 4 July 2023. https://t.co/GHcoYLyWBK ' Department of Health (@HealthZA) July 5, 2023

However, the department said that the country was not out of the woods yet and urged the public to be vigilant and to continue practising personal hygiene.

Health Department spokesperson, Foster Mohale: "The department and its stakeholders will continue with the efforts and interventions to prevent new infections, mainly through health education and targeted case finding activities."