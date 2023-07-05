Go

Death toll from SA's cholera outbreak rises to 47

However, there seems to be a decline in the number of positive cases in the past 10 days.

A general view of a container being filled with water from a tank in an informal settlement in Hammanskraal on 23 May 2023. Picture: Michele Spatari/AFP
05 July 2023 16:17

CAPE TOWN - The number of people who have died from cholera-related illnesses in the country has risen to 47.

The Health Department said that only one positive case was recorded out of 28 suspected cases during that period.

However, the department said that the country was not out of the woods yet and urged the public to be vigilant and to continue practising personal hygiene.

Health Department spokesperson, Foster Mohale: "The department and its stakeholders will continue with the efforts and interventions to prevent new infections, mainly through health education and targeted case finding activities."

Cholera infographic. Picture: Xanderleigh Dookey Makahaza/Eyewitness News

