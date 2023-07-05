DA to turn heat up on govt to create anti-graft body to prevent state capture

A year since the Zondo Commission of Inquiry handed over its reports and findings, the Democratic Alliance (DA) says the African National Congress (ANC) has been found wanting for not acting against any of its office bearers who were implicated.

CAPE TOWN - The Democratic Alliance (DA) says it wants to exert more pressure on government to establish an independent anti-corruption body to prevent another round of state capture, in line with a promise made by President Cyril Ramaphosa.

It’s also demanding greater accountability from the National Anti-Corruption Advisory Council (NACAC) appointed by the president last year.

The DA wants the body to report to Parliament on its recommendations and not only to the executive.

DA leader John Steenhuisen wants the National Anti-Corruption Advisory Council to be more transparent and share what it’s been doing to address corruption.

"We seek a comprehensive summary of the work undertaken by the NACAC over the past ten months, including any and all proposals made to the Presidency, especially those relating to the implementation of a wide range of recommendations outlined in the Zondo Report."

The party is also proposing a new Chapter 9 institution to deal with graft, to avoid such a body from being disbanded, as was the case with the Scorpions.

DA MP Werner Horn: "We’ve also worked to draft private member’s bills to amend both the Constitution and to establish such an anti-corruption commission."

The DA has given the National Anti-Corruption Advisory Council two weeks to respond to its request for information.