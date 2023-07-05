CT police investigate murder after man's body found in Epping

On Wednesday, a man's body was found on an open field at Gunners Circle in Epping.

CAPE TOWN - Police are investigating another murder in Cape Town.

On Wednesday, a man's body was found on an open field at Gunners Circle in Epping.

The police's Fredrick van Wyk said that he had wounds to his legs and face.

"We have opened a murder case for further investigation. The motive for this murder is currently unknown. Anyone with any information about this fatal incident is kindly requested to contact the investigating officer, Detective Sergeant Stellenboom on 021 506 2118."

This comes as police hunt a gunman who attacked a group of women in Hanover Park.

Two women were killed and three were wounded in Tuesday night's shooting.