City of Cape Town has spent almost R4m to replace stolen water meters

Over 2,200 incidents of theft were recorded across the city between July 2022 and May 2023.

CAPE TOWN - The City of Cape Town said it had spent around R3,9 million to replace stolen water metres in the metro.

It recorded more than 2,200 incidents of water meter theft across the city between July 2022 and May 2023.

Officials said Ottery, Kensington, Lentegeur and Glenhaven were in the top 10 areas affected by the theft of water meters.

READ: CoCT to install plastic water meters as brass meter theft spikes

Water and Sanitation mayoral committee member Zahid Badroodien said the city was no longer installing brass water meters and was only installing plastic ones, due to the scrap value of the brass water meters.

“We ask our residents to please be vigilant and to report these incidents so that it can be investigated to clamp down on this reckless, inconsiderate behaviour that has knock-on effects on all of our residents."

Badroodien stressed that stealing a water meter from a property caused major inconvenience for affected households.

"They have no water supply until their meters are replaced and when these incidents do occur, we do our absolute best to try and replace these reported stolen meters in the shortest timeframe possible."