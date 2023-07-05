Cases opened against police officers involved in N1 assault

The officers face charges of assault, malicious damage to property, and the pointing of a firearm after video footage emerged of them assaulting three people on the N1 highway in Fourways.

JOHANNESBURG - Cases have been opened against the police officers involved in the assault of three civilians on the N1 highway in Fourways.

The officers are attached to Deputy President Paul Mashatile's VIP Protection Unit.

They face charges of assault, malicious damage to property, and the pointing of a firearm.

READ MORE:

Video footage shows three people being assaulted by the officers.

The Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid) said cases were opened after their investigators visited the victims, who are all military trainees, and obtained statements.

"All three victims were interviewed so we have three counts of assault, one of malicious damage to property relating to the vehicle that was damaged and we pointing of firearms. Those charges have been opened at the Sandton Police Station last [Tuesday] night."