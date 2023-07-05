Cape Town police probing mass shooting at Hanover Park house

An unknown man opened fire on five women at a house in Hanover Park on Tuesday night, killing two of the women and leaving the other three hospitalised.

CAPE TOWN - Cape Town police detectives are investigating two counts of murder and three counts of attempted murder after a gunman stormed a Hanover Park house and opened fire.

The gun attack happened on Tuesday night.

The police's Frederick Van Wyk said the motive of the shooting was unclear.

"According to reports, five women, aged between 32 and 75, were sitting in the house when a grey VW Polo stopped in front of the house. A male got out of the car and walked into the house. Several shots were fired hitting all five women."

A 75-year-old victim died on scene, while a 60-year-old woman, who was shot in the chest, later succumbed to her injuries.

Three other women have since been hospitalised. No arrest have been made.