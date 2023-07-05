ANC calls for harsh action against police VIP Protection Unit over N1 assault

In a video that circulated on social media, members of Deputy President Paul Mashatile's VIP Protection Unit can be seen assaulting three young men in a blue VW Polo.

JOHANNESBURG - The African National Congress (ANC) has called for harsh steps to be taken against members of the VIP Protection Unit who assaulted motorists on the N1 highway.

In a video that circulated on social media, members of Deputy President Paul Mashatile's VIP Protection Unit can be seen assaulting three young men in a blue VW Polo.

The video has since received criticism from various sectors of society.

In a statement, the police ministry confirmed that the officers have been suspended and are facing internal disciplinary processes.

Briefing the media on Wednesday, ANC secretary-general Fikile Mbalula called on the Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid) to take further action.

Mbalula described the actions of the SAPS bluelight members as brutal and unnecessary.

"Let's say that somebody had died. Those police officers must account for their actions. Those incidents are very, very bad, especially to unarmed people being kicked like footballs like that."

The ANC secretary-general, however, said that there must be an assessment of whether or not the motorists in question posed any danger to the deputy president.

"There should be serious aggravating circumstances that leads somebody to act in the manner in which they did."

Mbalula has lashed out at those who are blaming Mashatile for the actions of the officers, describing it as easy point-scoring.