Alleged July unrest instigator Ngizwe Mchunu set to take the stand in his trial

Mchunu is charged with incitement to commit violence and breaching the Disaster Management Act. He allegedly called for former President Jacob Zuma’s release from prison at a press briefing during the July 2021 unrest.

JOHANNESBURG - Former Ukhozi FM DJ and alleged July unrest instigator, Ngizwe Mchunu, is planning on taking the stand in his trial before the Randburg Magistrates Court.

Mchunu is charged with incitement to commit violence and breaching the Disaster Management Act.

He allegedly called for former President Jacob Zuma’s release from prison at a press briefing during the July 2021 unrest.

The State wrapped up its case earlier this year.

READ: Alleged July unrest instigator Ngizwe Mchunu says state has no case against him

Mchunu then brought a discharge application in the hopes of having the court find the prosecution hadn’t made out a case for him to answer to.

The application was dismissed in May, though.

The case returned to court on Wednesday for the defence to present its case and as part of that, Mchunu’s attorney has told the court he will be testifying.

However, the start of Wednesday’s proceedings was delayed by several hours and they only ended up kicking off after midday.

As a result, Mchunu’s lawyer’s asked that his evidence be rolled over until Thursday and the court has agreed.

What he’ll say on the stand remains to be seen but Ngizwe has in the past insisted he’s being made a “scapegoat”.

Mchunu, who describes himself as a cultural activist, again appeared in the dock on Wednesday dressed in traditional Zulu attire- and with a crowd of supporters in tow.

He’s currently out on bail of R2,000.