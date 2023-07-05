6,000 Northern Cape families affected by heavy rain and flooding

Intense flooding in parts of the province killed at least four people and a fifth person is being searched for.

CAPE TOWN - Approximately 6,000 families in the Northern Cape have been affected by recent heavy rain and flooding.

Four people were confirmed dead, while the search for another missing person continues.

Disaster relief group Gift of the Givers has stepped up to distribute relief aid in flood-stricken areas.

READ MORE:

Several communities, including the town of Buffelsrivier, were hit by intense flooding last week.

"Gift of the Givers is very happy to announce that its first team, led by Emily Thomas, a veteran in Northern Cape disaster intervention, has reached Eksteenfontein, a rural area 60 kilometres in Richtersveld Municipality in Namaqualand,” said Gift of the Givers founder Dr Imtiaz Sooliman.

Sooliman explained that the area is a challenging terrain to travel to.

"That journey took more than three hours, as our truck got stuck and the roads were horrendous, guided and supported by 4x4's from the Northern Cape provincial disaster management and Namaqualand Municipality, whose efforts we appreciate, and we thank them for the partnership and joint coordination."

Meanwhile, rebuilding efforts in Citrusdal, also stricken by heavy flood damage, are continuing.