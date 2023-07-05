Go

3 former G4S officials granted bail in Thabo Bester escape case

The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) confirmed that Senohe Matsoara, Teboho Lipholo and Tieho Makhotsa, were granted bail of R10,000 each on Wednesday.

Senohe Matsoara, Teboho Lipholo, Buti Masukela, Tieho Frans Makhotsa and Nastassja Jansen appeared in the Bloemfontein Magistrates Court on 16 May 2023. Picture: Katlego Jiyane/Eyewitness News
05 July 2023 18:51

JOHANNESBURG - Three former G4S officials implicated in the escape of murder and rape convict, Thabo Bester, have been granted bail.

The trio were previously denied bail by the Bloemfontein Magistrates Court but took the matter on appeal to the Free State High Court.

NPA spokesperson Phaladi Suping said that judgment was handed down electronically.

He says that the State is busy studying the judgment and will respond soon.

