3 Diepsloot community leaders arrested for public violence granted bail

The trio were arrested for participating in series of anti-crime protests, which were triggered by the recent murder of another community leader.

Diepsloot residents took to the streets on 20 June 2023 over poor service delivery and poor police visibility leading to high crime rates in the area. Picture: Nokukhanya Mntambo/Eyewitness News
05 July 2023 14:29

JOHANNESBURG - Joburg police have confirmed that the three Diepsloot community leaders who were arrested for public violence have been released on R500 bail.

The community has been calling on President Cyril Ramaphosa to put a stop to the high crime rate in the northern Joburg area.

