3 Diepsloot community leaders arrested for public violence granted bail

JOHANNESBURG - Joburg police have confirmed that the three Diepsloot community leaders who were arrested for public violence have been released on R500 bail.

The trio was arrested for participating in a series of anti-crime protests, which were triggered by the recent murder of another community leader.

The community has been calling on President Cyril Ramaphosa to put a stop to the high crime rate in the northern Joburg area.