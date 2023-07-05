3 Diepsloot community leaders arrested for public violence granted bail
The trio were arrested for participating in series of anti-crime protests, which were triggered by the recent murder of another community leader.
JOHANNESBURG - Joburg police have confirmed that the three Diepsloot community leaders who were arrested for public violence have been released on R500 bail.
The community has been calling on President Cyril Ramaphosa to put a stop to the high crime rate in the northern Joburg area.