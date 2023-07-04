Go

'Yizo Yizo' co-creator Teboho Mahlatsi dies

The family shared the news of the filmmaker's passing on Monday.

Late filmmaker and producer, Teboho Mahlatsi. Photo: Twitter/@davidkau1
04 July 2023 11:16

South African filmmaker and producer Teboho Mahlatsi has died at the age of 49.

The news of the filmmaker’s death was shared by comedian David Kau, on behalf of the family.

“It is with the saddest regret that we announce the untimely passing of filmmaker and producer Teboho Moseling Mahlatsi on 3 July,” reads the statement.

Mahlatsi’s cause of death is currently not known. The family says it will share more details in time.

The filmmaker was known for producing Yizo Yizo, which aired from 1999 to 2004.

The show is currently streaming on Netflix.

He also played a significant role in MultiChoice’s most-watched TV series, _Shaka iLembe. _

