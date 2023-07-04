Whistleblower House welcomes protection proposal but needs more work

The Whistleblower House says the employees that speak out about corruption in their workplace should not have to suffer the fate of losing their jobs.

CAPE TOWN - Advocacy group Whistleblower House has welcomed government’s discussion document aimed at protecting the interests of whistleblowers.

It’s meant to be a first step to identifying gaps in the current system under the Protected Disclosures Act and formulating new legislation to reform the protection of whistleblowers.

But going into an election year Whistleblower House CEO Ben Theron said he doesn’t expect a draft bill to be tabled within the next three years.

Theron said although the discussion paper is well-researched, it’s lacking a definition for who constitutes a whistleblower.

And while Theron has welcomed the proposal that whistleblowers report corruption to the South African Human Rights Commission rather than their employers, this proposal too, he said needs more work.

“The Human Rights Commission I think is a neutral body and if they beef up the capacity and they put processes in place, I think that would be a great help.”

If these proposals become legislation, whistleblowers should not have to suffer the fate of losing their jobs.

“The onus is now on the company to in fact prove that there’s no relationship between the discipline they subjected me to versus the whistleblowing.”

The public have until the 15 August 2023 to comment on the discussion document.

