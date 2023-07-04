Victims of N1 assault all military trainees, confirms IPID

This after a viral video emerged online showing members of the SAPS Protection Security Services, assigned to Deputy President Paul Mashatile, assaulting three civilians on the N1 in Fourways.

JOHANNESBURG - The Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid) has confirmed that the victims of the N1 assault are all military trainees.

Ipid spokesperson Robbie Raburabu told Eyewitness News that the military had availed the victims to be interviewed on Tuesday afternoon.

Eyewitness News can further reveal that the owner of the blue Polo is an employee of the SA National Defence Force (SANDF).

A senior-ranking source within the SANDF confirmed that the woman who owns the vehicle is employed in the army division of SANDF.

"I have an understanding that the police are not soldiers."

Former President Thabo Mbeki last week questioned Hawks head, General Godfrey Lebeya, on the role police have in society.

Mbeki’s sentiments were brought to life this week after a viral video emerged online showing members of SAPS Protection Security Services, assigned to Deputy President Paul Mashatile, assaulting three civilians.

Mbeki was addressing officials and students at Unisa during their 150th birthday celebration last week.

"That has to do as you know, General Lebeya, with the relationship between the police and the citizens. It is a very important matter that has got to do with the practice of policing," the former president said.

Records obtained by Eyewitness News show that the owner of the blue Polo has been employed by the SANDF for almost a decade.

She told Eyewitness News they were working on the matter with authorities.

WATCH: Deputy President Paul Mashatile's protectors caught on camera assaulting unarmed civilians