Steenhuisen set to provide details on moonshot pact designed to unseat ANC

Seven political parties agreed to hold a national convention after reaching enough common ground over the course of several meetings, including the DA, IFP, Freedom Front Plus, ActionSA, NFP, UIP, and SNP.

CAPE TOWN - Democratic Alliance (DA) leader John Steenhuisen is on Tuesday expected to provide details on a united opposition pact designed to unseat the African National Congress (ANC) and keep the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) out of power.

Seven opposition parties on Monday announced that they now reached enough common ground over the course of several meetings to hold a national convention.

Steenhuisen announced his moonshot pact ideal when he was re-elected as party leader in April.

The Inkatha Freedom Party (IFP), Freedom Front Plus (FF Plus) and National Freedom Party (NFP) are among the established political parties who committed to joining the pact.

Political newcomers ActionSA, United Independent Party (UIP) and Spectrum National Party (SNP) are also on board.

“The country is in too much of a disastrous state to worry about the petty differences and the things that may not unite us, and the things that may have divided us in the past,” Steenhuisen said.

“I think South Africans across the board are looking for mature leaders who are able to set aside whatever those faribels and disagreements in the past have been and focus on putting together a compelling offer.”

FF Plus leader Pieter Groenewald said each political party needs to still run their own election campaign.

“We can ensure that you can still have your own campaign with your own policies without getting swallowed by this movement because that will create the impression that we are actually one political party.”