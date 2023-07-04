Springboks unveil new jersey design, which includes a BLUE & WHITE away kit

SA Rugby signed a six-year partnership with American sports apparel giant, Nike.

SA Rugby on Tuesday unveiled the new Nike-designed Springbok jersey for the upcoming Rugby Championship tournament.

SA Rugby signed a six-year partnership with the American sports apparel giant.

The classic ‘green and gold’ jersey has been reimagined to include a traditional collar with the underside of the collar giving a nod to the South African flag.

As an acknowledgment of the team’s spirit, the phrase “Stronger Forever” is inscribed on the inside collar.

The bold new 'away jersey' pays homage to the local culture through the patterned print. The colour was inspired by and celebrates the hues of the local nature.

South Africa’s other national rugby teams will also appear in new Nike-designed apparel. The Springboks’ Rugby World Cup jersey, following the same design, will be unveiled next month.

Completing the collection is an assortment of lifestyle products that will serve the needs of the players off the field.