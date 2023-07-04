SIU recovers nearly R2m from pastor who fraudulently claimed from AgriSETA

The religious leader in Bloemfontein claimed the millions were needed to provide training to learners in a food garden operation in Kimberley between 2016 and 2019.

JOHANNESBURG - The Special Investigating Unit (SIU) has recovered almost R2 million from a pastor and his accomplice who fraudulently claimed from the Agriculture Sector Education and Training Authority (AgriSETA).

Lerato Mokoteli and Anthony Dywili made the payment to AgriSETA last month as part of a guilty plea agreement with the State.

However, the SIU and National Prosecuting Authority (NPA)'s investigators found that the operation didn't exist.

The SIU's Kaizer Kganyago: "Mokoteli unduly claimed that the application was a joint venture between Business Against Crime and Dipalemo Training Strategic Services, an accredited AgriSETA service provider. However, Dipalema was not aware of the application and did not receive a cent. Mokoteli entered into a guilty plea agreement with the State. In terms of the agreement, Mokoteli pleaded guilty to two counts of fraud."