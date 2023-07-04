SAA expected to report a profit, Gordhan tells MPs

The airline returned to the skies 21 months ago following its exit from business rescue in April 2021, and according to the Public Enterprise Minister, would now be turning a profit for the 2022/2023 financial year.

CAPE TOWN - Minister of Public Enterprises Pravin Gordhan says that the long-struggling South African Airways (SAA) is expected to report a profit after returning to the skies 21 months ago.

He said the airline was also preparing to service both the domestic and regional markets, following its majority sale to Takatso Aviation.

In a written parliamentary reply to the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF), Gordhan highlighted that the department was working closely with the Presidential State-Owned Enterprises Council (PSEC) to identify state-owned enterprises (SOEs) that would be retained or disposed of.

READ MORE:

Gordhan said SAA exited business rescue in April 2021 after 16 months and returned to operation in September 2021.

He said after being in operation for 21 months, the airline turned a profit in the 2022/2023 financial year.

Gordhan said private sector partner Takatso Aviation was identified to provide SAA with a “capital injection” and agreements were in place for Takatso to be a 51% shareholder in SAA.



He said it is anticipated that this partnership would promote SAA’s ability to service both the domestic and regional markets, which would have significant spin-offs for both the domestic and regional economies.