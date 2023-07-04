Prasa says relocating people living along parts of CT's central line a challenge

Prasa addressed members of Parliament's Standing Committee on Public Accounts (Scopa) during an oversight visit to stations between Khayelitsha and Nyanga on Tuesday.

CAPE TOWN - The Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa (Prasa) said that relocating people living along some parts of the Cape Town central railway line had been a challenge.

Prasa addressed members of Parliament's Standing Committee on Public Accounts (Scopa) during an oversight visit to stations between Khayelitsha and Nyanga on Tuesday.

The move to relocate residents off rail track land in Philippi has been pushed back several times over the past five years.

The City of Cape Town has blamed the Housing Development Agency for delays in the relocation of people living along Cape Town's central line rail tracks.

However, the agency said that its Section 58 application to start the process had already been declined by the city.

Prasa national head of security, Alexio Papadopulo, said that if progress was to be made, then the issue of housing needed to be addressed quickly.

"There's an area near Langa that they call Never Never. Now, Never Never was a temporary relocation that was done for people within the Langa area. It's 20 years since they did that temporary relocation, we can't get into the same situation."

Prasa says negotiations to move the people are ongoing.