Political organisations, civic rights groups call for open probe into N1 assault

JOHANNESBURG - Sustained pressure continues to mount on the Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid) regarding the N1 assault incident.

Civic rights and political organisations are calling for a speedy, open and just investigation into the incident which occurred on the N1 near Fourways in Johannesburg.

The incident, which has spread like wildfire on social media, shows members of the police’s presidential protection unit assaulting three civilians.

The members in the video are attached to the police VIP unit, which provides security for Deputy President Paul Mashatile.

Ipid confirmed that the three victims were all military trainees based in the city of Tshwane.

Chairperson of the Gauteng portfolio committee on community safety, Dr Bandile Masuku: "The committee will continue to monitor this incident and closely ensure that the appropriate action is taken where SAPS members are found to be on the wrong side of the law."

AfriForum’s Jacques Broodryk: "No one is above the law and the police should act swiftly to ensure these bullies are reminded of that."

Rise Mzansi chief organiser, Makashule Gana, has commended the person who filmed the incident.

"Had it not been for a brave commuter with a cell phone in hand to record the violence meted out on members of the public, this would have been another incident of lawlessness by SAPS VIP officers which would have gone unchecked."

Ipid said that it would continue its probe into the matter.

WATCH: Deputy President Paul Mashatile's protectors caught on camera assaulting unarmed civilians