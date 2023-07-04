Not In My Name want answers after female pupil found dead at Pretoria school

Civil rights movement Not In My Name said police should look into the security system of the school to find out how the body of the pupil ended up on the premises.

JOHANNESBURG - Civil rights movement Not In My Name is calling on police to conduct an investigation as to how the body of a learner ended up at a school's rugby field in Pretoria.

The body of the female pupil, who is believed to be a grade 10 learner at the school, was found by a security guard on Tuesday morning.

The movement said the police should ensure that they scrutinise the security system of the school to discover how she ended up there.

The movement said that someone must have seen something and the security in the school could give them ideas as to who had access to the rugby field on Monday night.

"It is highly unlikely and no coincidence that the child is a pupil of the school, and her body was discovered on the school grounds without a single person being able to answer any of these questions," said Not In My Name spokesperson, Mo Senne.

Senne said police should work swiftly to ensure the investigation doesn't prevent learners from returning to school when the third term begins.

Education MEC Matome Chiloane is currently at the school with police at the scene.

The department said that psychosocial support would be provided to the family of the learner and others who may need it.