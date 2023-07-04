New judge appointed in Senzo Meyiwa murder trial

Judge Ratha Mokgoatlheng takes over from Judge Tshifhiwa Maumela who, along with Judge Nomonde Mngqibisa-Thusi, faced suspension for failing to deliver several judgments within the allocated timeframe.

The Meyiwa trial was postponed to 17 July earlier in July due to Maumela falling ill.

However, President Cyril Ramaphosa suspended Maumela last week, along with one other, not for failing ill, but for failing to deliver judgements.

Maumela came under fire for being slow in delivering justice.

In April, the Judicial Service Commission recommended that the two be suspended and a Judicial Conduct Tribunal was established to consider the complaints against them.

