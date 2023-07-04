NC flooding: Authorities search for 5th victim

Four out of five people believed to be missing in the community have been retrieved from the flooding that affected the Buffelsrivier community.

CAPE TOWN - Four people have died during recent flooding in the Northern Cape, Buffelsrivier.

Local authorities say the victims are believed to be part of five people who were reported missing in the community, 43 kilometres west of Springbok.

The search for the fifth person is under way.

Heavy rain and flooding in the area last week washed away a section of the main access road connecting the town to Springbok.

#Floods Buffelsrivier in the Namaqualand are cut off after floods swept the R355 away. #SABCNews pic.twitter.com/rlnViq7lJW ' Ulrich Hendriks (@UlrichHendriks) July 1, 2023

Municipal officials have assessed the damage to the road infrastructure, amounting to an estimated R110 million.

Namakhoi Municipality spokesperson Jason Milford said Buffelsrivier residents have been left without access to food and medicine.

“Disturbingly, three of the victims are foreign nationals, and their identities are yet to be determined. The local authorities are working tirelessly to gather more information and notify the families affected by this devastating loss. Among the deceased is Jowin Nero, a 35-year-old former policeman from Buffelsrivier.”

Milford added that flood relief efforts were under way to assist the community with food parcels and medical supplies.

“In a coordinated effort, the South African Police Service has deployed a helicopter to provide vital support. This aerial assistance allows for the swift delivery of essential goods to not only Buffelsrivier but also the neighbouring communities of Komaggas and Kleinsee.”

Humanitarian relief organisation Gift of the Givers, is also providing support in the area.