Moti Group awaiting further claims by AmaBhungane after court scraps gag order

The Johannesburg High Court overturned a prior judgment to halt AmaBhungane from publishing leaked documents in its exposé on the Moti Group, calling the company's ex parte application an abuse of court processes.

JOHANNESBURG - The controversial Moti Group will be waiting to find out what damning allegations AmaBhungane will publish next, after the Johannesburg High Court scrapped a gag order against the investigative unit.

This came after the court overturned a previous judgment muzzling AmaBhungane from publishing leaked documents in its exposé.

The unit previously uncovered evidence claiming the Moti Group had, what it called, “greased up” Zimbabwean politicians for business favours.

The latest reveal in the Moti files pointed to a conflict of interest by a former employee at Investec Bank while the Moti Group was trying to secure a debt restructuring plan to pay off a R3 billion loan.

The company initially secured a secret order to halt further leaks by AmaBhungane, with a directive to return all leaked documents within 48 hours.

But the Johannesburg High Court overturned the ruling, calling the Moti Group's ex parte application an abuse of court processes.

The CEO of Moti Group and former director-general of the National Treasury, Dondo Mogajane, said the company was studying the judgment and would mull its next move.

He added that the company would defend the next set of allegations against it.

"We stand ready to engage with the South African public and demonstrate to them [that] if there's any wrongdoing, let it be dealt with and we'll explain ourselves."

The South African National Editors’ Forum hailed the judgment as an astounding victory for media freedom.