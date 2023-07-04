Miss SA announces sponsorship with local energy drink brand, MoFaya

The CEO of Miss SA, Stephanie Weil, said that the organisation was delighted with the sponsorship.

JOHANNESBURG – Miss South Africa took to their social media platforms on Monday to announce a collaboration with black-owned South African energy drink, MoFaya.

The energy drink company was founded in 2013 by Siphiwe Likhuleni Shongwe and Sibusiso Leope, who is better known as DJ Sbu.

Speaking on the collaboration, Shongwe said: “We have had a blast working with the Miss South Africa finalists, who are passionate and dynamic young women, making it for themselves and wanting to give back to their communities.”

The CEO of Miss SA, Stephanie Weil, shared the sentiments, adding that the organisation was delighted with the sponsorship.

"The Miss South Africa Organisation believes in entrepreneurship and our goal has always been clear: to provide every contestant with the necessary skills to become a savvy and informed career-driven woman with the correct tools to reach her chosen destiny. We are delighted that such an innovative and passionate brand such as MoFaya has come on board as a sponsor."

The SA energy drink brand will feature in the show, Crown Chasers, the first Miss SA television show which is set to make its official debut on Saturday, 8 July on SABC 3, at 16:00.

The energy drink will also feature in the finale of the live pageant on 13 August, which takes place at the SunBet Arena at Time Square, Pretoria.