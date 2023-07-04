Mantashe: Eskom's exhausted grid in some areas set for renewable energy project

Mineral Resources and Energy Minister Gwede Mantashe was responding to a written parliamentary question from the Democratic Alliance (DA) on when the grid capacity allocation rules will be revised to ensure projects don’t take up space on the grid.

CAPE TOWN - Mineral Resources and Energy Minister Gwede Mantashe says that Eskom has "exhausted" its grid in some areas that were earmarked for renewable energy projects.

The question comes as South Africa needs more generation capacity to end record power cuts.

A lot of renewable energy projects have been derailed due to a shortage of connections to the grid.

Minister Mantashe said that the projects in the Eastern Cape could not be awarded the preferred bidder status.

He said that this was because Eskom, as the grid owner and operator, confirmed to the department that "grid capacity was exhausted" in areas where the project locations were proposed.

Mantashe said that the grid that was available could only accommodate 1,000MW of projects in their respective proposed locations, while the projects were for over 3,000MW.

But Mantashe said that Eskom, as the custodian of the national grid, was best placed to address the actions that were being taken to resolve grid capacity constraints for future projects.