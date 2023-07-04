Lloyiso enters the spotlight as Tamia's supporting act

Many people will recall the soft-spoken singer from Idols SA, where he competed in 2015 at the age of 16 and advanced to the top 5.

JOHANNESBURG - Loyiso Gijana, a South African musician better known by his stage name Lloyiso, has achieved great success in the music industry.

Many people will recall the soft-spoken singer from Idols SA, where he competed in 2015 at the age of 16 and advanced to the top five. Following the singing competition, Lloyiso used social media to spread the word about his abilities.

He received praise for both performing popular covers and singing his own songs from both domestic and foreign followers.

On Monday he announced that he would be Tamia's opening act for Live in South Africa tour.

Touring with Tamia 😭❤️! Can’t wait to see you guys! pic.twitter.com/cbYZt5zITJ ' Lloyiso (@Lloyiso_rsa) July 3, 2023

The Canadian-born R&B singer/songwriter will be touring South Africa in July.

With multiple albums under her belt and collaborations with international music icons, she is no stranger to South Africa.

The Stranger In My House hitmaker's tour begins on Tuesday 4th July at the Grand Arena, GrandWest in Cape Town, followed by performances at the Durban ICC on Saturday 7th July and SunBet Arena, Time Square in Pretoria on Saturday 8th July.

Following Lloyiso's acquisition by Republic Records, the world-renowned record company is home to artists like Drake, The Weekend, and Ariana Grande.

Additionally, the singer's first international gig was singing at Brooklyn Beckham's wedding, the son of renowned footballer David Beckham.

The newlywed Peltz Beckham's had their first dance to “Only Fools Rush In”, performed by rising South African artist Lloyiso. https://t.co/czREiNSPNC https://t.co/czREiNSPNC pic.twitter.com/kATyhcEIn6 ' British Vogue (@BritishVogue) April 11, 2022

For him, things are looking up. And if like Beckham, you would like for Lloyiso to serenade you and your guests at your nuptials, be ready to part with a cool R200,000.

M'Khaya, congratulations Bhut Lloyiso. From the Bay. Nelson Mandela Bay to the world. ✨ 🎉👏 #Kariega @NMandelaBaymuni ' Alice Makochieng (@Alicemakochieng) July 3, 2023

Greatness 🙌🏾 ' 🇿🇦🇬🇧Sithembiso Sibanda (@sithemb83100791) July 3, 2023

I'm super excited for u Loyiso this is great news ever on these twitter streets 🙌🙌💫✨️ ' Fundi (@FMlaza) July 3, 2023