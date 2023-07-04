KwaMashu hospital picket did not disrupt operations, says KZN Health Dept

Healthcare workers on Monday protested outside Dr Pixley Ka Isaka Seme Memorial Hospital demanding better working conditions.

DURBAN - KwaZulu-Natal's Department of Health said Monday's picket at a hospital in KwaMashu did not affect its operations.

On Monday, workers at the Dr Pixley Ka Isaka Seme Memorial Hospital staged a protest outside the facility, demanding better working conditions.

Workers at the hospital are complaining about long working hours, one of the many other concerns they have.

The 100 healthcare workers who protested outside the hospital on Monday said they wanted more staff to be hired.

However, the department said the workers did not disturb the functioning of the healthcare facility.

“The picketing did not hinder hospital operation,” said department spokesperson Mdu Ncalane.

“Soon after the union representatives presented their memorandum of grievances, employees went back on their posts on time and began to work.”

The department also noted the workers’ memorandum of demands and promised to respond soon.