Kraaifontein residents unaware of convicted rapist among them: WCMPU

A 47-year-old man, who was arrested for the June murder of an 8-year-old boy at a home in Peerless Park North, admitted to a previous rape conviction in 2005.

CAPE TOWN - The Western Cape Missing Persons Unit (WCMPU) said it's concerning that the Kraaifontein community is not aware that a convicted rapist was living among residents.

The man, who now stands accused of murdering an eight-year-old boy during a sleepover at a home in Peerless Park North in June, has since been denied bail in court.

It's understood that the boy was sleeping over at his friend's home when he was found dead in bed.

READ MORE:

The 47-year-old suspect also admitted to a previous rape conviction in 2005.

WCMPU founder Candice Van der Rheede called for the sex offenders register to be made public to communities.

"Maybe not to the entire community, but to certain safety structures within the area. People can keep a close eye on the person, but for now people don't even know who their children are walking amongst."

Van Rheede said she welcomed the court's decision to deny bail to the accused.