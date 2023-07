King Misuzulu KaZwelithini: 'I am not poisoned, I am well 100%'

Xanderleigh Dookey Makhaza | King Misuzulu KaZwelithini Zulu said that he was not ill despite reports stating that he had been poisoned and was receiving medical treatment in eSwatini. The Zulu king said that he was well and urged people to not listen to everything they see on social media.