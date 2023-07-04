Ipid to probe Paul Mashatile's protection team civilian assault on N1

In a video that has since gone viral, a group of armed VIP cops who were travelling in convoy can be seen assaulting civilians in a blue Polo.

JOHANNESBURG - The Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid) is investigating allegations of assault against members of Protection Security Services, a subsidiary of the South African Police Service.

The police watchdog brought this to light shortly before midday on Tuesday.

In a video that has since gone viral, a group of armed men who were travelling in convoy can be seen assaulting the occupants of a blue Polo on the N1 in Fourways.

One of the occupants of the vehicle could be seen being dragged out of the car, with three people assaulted, and a fourth, a woman, sitting back in the car.

ALSO READ: Paul Mashatile’s security detail assaulted civilians, his office confirms

“Ipid Investigators have already been in contact with the family members of the victims so that they could be assisted in laying charges. Engagements are underway to also get the,” said Ipid in a statement.

“We are doing preliminary investigations as the department,” confirmed national Ipid spokesperson Robbie Raburabu.

He spoke to Mandy Wiener on 702’s Midday Report.

“Ipid has already also engaged SAPS management who are offering their full cooperation as far as Ipid Investigation is concerned,” Ipid’s statement further read.

National Police Commissioner Fannie Masemola said those responsible would be held to account for their actions.

"The behaviour of what we all saw is unacceptable,” he said.

Deputy President Paul Mashatile’s office has also come out to confirm that the attackers are indeed part of his security detail.

It is not yet clear whether Mashatile was in one of the vehicles travelling in convoy when the incident took place.