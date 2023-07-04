Hatang to restore his name following dismal from the Nelson Mandela Foundation

Former CEO Sello Hatang was dismissed from the Nelson Mandela Foundation after internal investigations exposed his abuse of power and complaints about his conduct.

JOHANNESBURG - Former Nelson Mandela Foundation CEO Sello Hatang says he will now focus on restoring his name following his fall from grace at the foundation.

Hatang penned a one-page letter, less than a week after being dismissed for misconduct.

An internal investigation found that Hatang had abused his powers, adding his conduct was unbecoming.

In the letter posted on his social media Hatang said the outcome of the investigation is unfortunate.

Statement on my departure from the Nelson Mandela Foundation. pic.twitter.com/mX3QGup1mt ' Sello Hatang (@sellohatang) July 3, 2023

The Nelson Mandela Foundation is yet to appoint a new executive to take over the prestigious foundation tasked with honouring Madiba’s legacy.

The fallout with the former CEO comes as the foundation is gearing up for the annual Mandela Day celebrations this month.

In a previous statement, the foundation's board said its interim management would ensure a process of rebuilding staff morale after what it describes as an extremely difficult episode.

It's understood staff complaints that led to Hatang's dismissal include spending sprees on company credit cards.

In Hatang's farewell statement, he doesn't address the nature of the complaints, except to say the outcome of the internal probe is unfortunate.

Hatang also didn't immediately disclose plans to challenge the findings against him.

Instead, he said all that's left to do is carry the spirit of service beyond the foundation.