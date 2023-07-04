GrandWest says Fun Park closed until further notice after ride malfunction

A swing ride there malfunctioned over the weekend and it's understood that nine adult riders sustained light injuries.

CAPE TOWN - GrandWest Casino and Entertainment World said its popular Fun Park pop-up planned for the school holidays would remain closed until further notice.

A swing ride there malfunctioned over the weekend and it's understood that nine adult riders sustained light injuries.

GrandWest said that five of the riders who were checked by paramedics on the scene refused hospital attention.

Four others were sent to the hospital for overnight observation.

In a statement, GrandWest said Fun Park was a wholly independent company that has operated the event safely for a number of years at GrandWest Casino and Entertainment World and at other locations.

It said the required clearance documents and signed-off plans were approved by structural engineers and that it was now waiting for the results of an investigation.

GrandWest said the other rides all worked according to specifications but it would not permit the event to continue operating until a complete reassessment had been fully undertaken by the Fun Park event owners.